By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has disclosed plans to develop indigenous satellite.

This was disclosed by the agency while showcasing six quick-win projects that could aid the design and development of indigenous satellites.

The projects included: a Tubesat, Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Low Frequency Satellite Receiver, Attitude Determination and Control System for Application in Micro-Satellite, S-Band Signal Filtration for a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Ground Station and Satellite Image Access, Control and Archiving.

According to the agency, the projects which were researched and designed by the agency’s subsidiary, Centre for Satellite Technology Development (CSTD) took the period of six months.

Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr Sunday Akpan, Permanent while commending the efforts of NASRDA and their engineers, said the country was shifting from resource to knowledge-based economy.

Akpan said, “I am proud that we are demonstrating the context of Executive Order 005 that dwells on developing indigenous content and there is hope for our technology strength.”

He also said that the government would keep supporting talents and ideas that address needs through local contents.

Dr. Halilu Shaba, Director-General of NASRDA, said the projects would degenerate spin-offs that could impact the common citizens.

Shaba added that the projects had lots of its components sourced locally upto 98 per cent.

“In trying to develop these products, we try to engage in Private Public Partnerships to see how we can develop them.

“Unlike what we do before, going to China and some other places to source materials, we have sourced our materials locally and that has reduced a lot of capital flight. We want to export our engineering, our products,” he said.

The Director of CSTD, Prof. Spencer Onu, said that with the designing of the satellite components, there was the serious need to establish the agency’s Assembly, Integration and Testing Laboratory (AITL).

Onu emphasized that the AITL would facilitate ideas by their engineers towards indigenous satellite development.

He assured that they were going to work with the Incubation Centre of the agency to develop and commercialize some of the projects for public use.

According to Prof. Onu, they have the interface with the external customers, the private sector, so they will further develop them and get them out to the public.

“Some of these projects are very useful to our tertiary institutions, secondary schools and we are working with the necessary bodies, telling them that these projects can help educate students on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).”

The director also said that the centre was working on other core projects that would consolidate the mandate of the agency towards designing and developing indigenous satellites.

On his part, the head of the Project Management Office, Mr Odaudu Abraham, said there was no need waiting for when the Federal Government would release the required huge funds for satellite projects.

According to Abraham, we have to make do with the amount we are getting to design and develop some of these satellite components.