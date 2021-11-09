…Torsabo Solomon not in our custody—NDA

The Nigeria Air Force has arrested Torsabo Solomon, a sergeant, in connection with the attack on Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, in Kaduna.

Two officers were killed and one other officer was abducted when the NDA was attacked by suspected bandits in August.

Military sources told TheCable that Solomon was arrested, yesterday, at the NAF’s 153 BSG in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

The order to arrest him was said to have come from IM Yusuf, a major-general and the commandant of the NDA.

Solomon is currently serving at Air Force Comprehensive School in Yola.

The personnel is also suspected of selling arms and ammunition to bandits and criminals.

Following his arrest, he was said to have been taken to the NDA in Kaduna for further investigation.

In the wake of the NDA attack, the presidency had described the incident as a deliberate attempt to make the government look bad and discourage the military in its fight against insecurity.

“The NDA attack was meant to throw a dampener into the morale of our military. And the negative chorus, always on standby, is reinforcing the intention. But some people know better, and they will not be discouraged,” Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, had said.

Reacting to the development last night, the NDA in a statement by Major Bashir Muhammed Jajira, said: ‘’The attention of the Nigerian Defence Academy has been drawn to a viral publication on social media regarding the arrest of one Sgt Torsabo Solomon for his involvement on the security breach in Nigerian Defence Academy and was conveyed to the academy for investigation.

‘’This is to inform the general public that the above named person is not in the Nigerian Defence Academy’s custody as alleged and has no connection with the academy.

‘’The Nigerian Defence Academy is a military training institution and not an investigative security agency. The general public is hereby advised to disregard this misinformation and refer to relevant investigative security agencies for clarification.

‘’The Nigerian Defence Academy wishes to reassure the general public that the perpetrators of the security breach on the Nigerian Defence Academy architecture will sooner rather than later be apprehended.’’