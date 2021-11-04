.

By Evelyn Usman

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has announced the decision of the Nigerian Air Force to align with the initiative for Global Air Forces on climate change, as part of its preemptive measure to safeguard Military equipment against the effect of climate change.

Air Marshal Amao, stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the Royal Air Force, RAF’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, at his office in London, yesterday.

By the way, the CAS is in London to deliver a keynote address on the topic: ‘Operational Insights, current Capabilities and Future Priorities of the Nigerian Air Force.’ at the 21st International Fighter Conference.

As the first step towards aligning with the initiative, the CAS, said the Nigerian Air Force would soon begin the implementation of projects to power NAF Bases nationwide. In addition, he said the NAF was also undertaking Research and Development on synthetic fuels and electric support equipment.

The CAS in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, further stated that through the integration of synthetic and simulation devices, the NAF would work towards acquiring new NAF Air Training systems.

The statement read: “ Air Marshal Amao used the opportunity of the visit to seek partnership with the RAF in the areas of curriculum development as well as the establishment of NAF Air and Space Power Warfare Centre and the Centre for Air Power Studies.“ He also solicited additional capacity-building opportunities in aviation medicine, combat search and rescue, as well as rescue and regiment training for NAF personnel.

“Other areas of support and collaboration highlighted by the CAS included aircrew and technical training and support and provision of training slots in the RAF Centre for Air and Space Power Studies and Air and Space Power Warfare Centre”.

While extolling what he described as the long-standing, mutually beneficial relationship between the NAF and RAF and the United Kingdom and Nigeria, Air Marshal Amao, expressed appreciation to his London counterpart, for the support in the training of NAF regiment personnel in Force Protection in Complex Air Ground Environment through the British Military Advisor Team. “The CAS also thanked the RAF for the support towards the training of Air-Ground Integration support as well as the establishment of an Air-Ground Integration Centre.

According to the CAS, This assistance will undoubtedly enhance jointness in operations thereby maximizing effects in various theatres, in line with the current posturing of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The CAS further noted that airpower projected through a range of air capabilities has proven indispensable in engaging the myriad of threats in the Country”, the statement said.

Responding, Air Chief Marshal Wigston congratulated Air Marshal Amao on his appointment and commended him for the renewed synergy and vigour exhibited by the NAF in its counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency efforts, noting that the NAF had remained steadfast in countering the security challenges in Nigeria over the years.

He also obliged Air Marshal Amao’s request on partnership with the RAF in curriculum development and establishment of NAF Air and Space Power Warfare Centre and the Centre for Air Power Studies.

To this effect, he said that the NAF could send its personnel to the RAF to acquire knowledge on curriculum development and in the establishment of the Centre.

