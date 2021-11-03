By Paul Olayemi

A 17-year-old girl, Wehinmi Samson, has been abandoned at a private hospital in Sapele, Delta State over N270,000 unpaid bills, one month after she gave birth to twins at the hospital.

Wehinmi told Vanguard, yesterday, in Sapele that the boy, who impregnated her, absconded when he learned that she had twins October 4.

“He has not come to see me since I gave birth though he has been coming around.

“I last saw him when the doctor told him I was going to have twins, he told me he was coming but he never came back, his lines are not going and his people have not been here.”

Wehinmi said she gave birth through caesarian section and since help was not coming, she had no option other than to appeal for help.

The mother of twins said she lacked sufficient food to eat and she now begs to eat, while the babies also lack basic nutrients since her abandonment a month ago.

She said she has not raised a dime because she has nobody to help her, adding: “The doctor has given me a bill of N270,000.

“I have been in the hospital since October without being discharged by the management of the hospital.

“The hospital bill keeps increasing every day and I don’t have alternative means to offset the hospital bills.”

Mr Ashe Okon, a cleaner at the hospital, confirmed that the woman had been abandoned by her family.

“We have not seen her family since she came here nor her husband in the last one month and all efforts by the hospital authorities to locate him proved abortive,” Okon said.

He said the patient would only be discharged if she pays her bills and appealed to benevolent individuals and organisations to assist the woman in settling her bills so that she can be discharged from the hospital.

