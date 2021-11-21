…urges celebrities, APC’s Govt to do same

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, commended ace Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for his philanthropy in dedicating N250million to be shared among orphanages in the country.

Frank in a statement in Abuja, described the gesture as laudable and worth emulating.

He urged Nigerian celebrities to emulate Davido’s action by always giving back to society especially the less privileged.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, said the spirited move by Davido should serve as a wake up call on the Nigerian government as to what they ought to be doing if they are serious about poverty alleviation and eradication in the country.

“Davido threw a N100million Challenge to mark his birthday and raised N200million. He decided to add N50million to make it N250million.

“Now he has set up a Committee of five to distribute the N250million to orphanages across Nigeria.

“Nigerian celebrities and well-to-do Nigerians must borrow a leaf from this noble gesture. Above all, the Federal, States and Local Governments must learn from this,” Frank said.

He lamented that the Federal and State Governments, have failed to directly provide succour to the less privileged in the country despite their plethora of programmes purportedly targeted at the down trodden in society.

According to him, it is still a mystery how the humongous amounts donated to the States and Federal Government as palliative to cushion the harsh effects of the COVID-19 lockdown on vulnerable Nigerians were administered. Nobody has given account of the money.

He said while most of the money have ended up in private pockets, the intended beneficiaries whose sources of livelihoods were disrupted or completely wiped out by the lockdown have been left to their fate.

“This is why Davido’s action is a ray of of light in a dark horizon. He deserves high praise. We urge celebrities and the government to show to the people that they care by giving back to society,” Frank said.

Vanguard News Nigeria