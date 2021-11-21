By Ayo Onikoyi

‘Assurance’ crooner and music executive, David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido, has donated all the money he received during his N100million challenge ahead of his birthday.

Davido noted that he received N200m from fans and friends and added N50million.

He donated N250million to all orphanages across Nigeria. The singer made this known in a statement yesterday ahead of the birthday today.

To disburse the money, he constituted a 5-man committee to take care of the logistics. The singer also revealed that he intends to do a fundraising every year to celebrate his birthday and give back the donation to the poor.

Davido shared a copy of the statement via Twitter and wrote:

“We rise by lifting others”

Davido had put up a post on his Instagram page challenging his friends to show him love by crediting his account which number he posted. Little did he know that he had just created an opportunity for his friends to show him how loved he is. He made the post on Wednesday morning, and by Thursday evening, he had amassed over N150 million.

In actuall fact, not many believed people would rise up to Davido’s challenge the way they did. From celebrities to fans and to family, they all showed the level of love they had for Davido, by meeting up with his N100million challenge and surpassing it.

Davido had made it clear that the donations were for his birthday and to clear his new Rolls Royce automobile at the port.

The donors include Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, Zlatan, Eniola Badmus and E-Money.

