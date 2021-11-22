victor Ndoma and late wife

…I still hear her voice,feel her presence

By Ike Uchechukwu

Former Senate Leader, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba has asserted his wife was still present eventhough not physically , adding that he still hears her voice as well as feel her presence.

Ndoma Egba further disclosed that he has now dedicated his life to full time public service and to the service of God.

He said this week in Ikom, shortly after a church service to mark the one year remembrance of his late wife, Amaka Ndoma-Egba, who died in a ghastly motor accident on the 19th of November 2020.

The memorial service took place in his hometown of Akparabong in Ikom local government area of Cross River State, where a new chapel was also dedicated and handed over to the Catholic Church, Ogoja Diocese.

“She’s still very much present because if you observe we have many more children in the house, and you see them calling one another to order by saying “mummy won’t like that thing you are doing; I’m going to tell mummy”.

“Apart from her physical presence, people are still welcomed in my house. There’s always food on the table. There’s always something to drink. There’s same standard of organization and neatness. It is only her physical presence that’s being felt. If you are a person of faith you will always find strength and comfort in the scripture.

“When you are going through grief there are different stages of emotion, especially when the incident is sudden. You have the first stage which is self-denial. You live in denial that it didn’t happen.

“From this stage you move to the stage of anger, then to the stage of virtually questioning everything and finally you come to the resolution stage where you come to terms with what has happened. I have gone through all those stages. I have even passed the resolution stage to the stage where I am now savouring the memories of the life we shared.”

“For me public service is a lifelong work. Now I have dedicated myself to full time public service and the service of God. Mobilizing for the faith is part of my commitment for the remaining part of my life. Not just mobilizing and evangelizing but also teaching our children because education is part of that mobilization and it’s going to be a key factor.

“Public service is not necessarily by contesting election. If you read my political trajectory, you will know I didn’t start with election. Election came in the middle. After election I have also done other aspects of public service.

“I have been Chairman of NDDC. I have been Secretary of the 2018 APC National convention. Back home here I was called to go and make peace between the Bahumono warring factions. Public service comes in different ways. There’s also a correlation between public service and service of God, as long as you are not there to serve yourself”,” he said.