Rita M. Donald,

Rita M. Donald, (Senorita) is a young talented Nigerian in script writing from the age of 8, based in Port Harcourt. She also found passion in movie which she fully joined before she recently emerged winner of Biggies Mansion Reality TV Show, Season One.

In this interview with Moses Nosike, Senorita reveals how her dream of becoming a super star celebrity has come to a reality, even as she promises to identify with the less privilege in the society knowing what it takes be in lack. Excerpts:

What’s your occupation?

I’m a script writer and also an actress. Recently I added to my profile another feather as a winner of Biggies Mansion Reality TV Show, Season One.

What is your passion in life?

I prefer reading and writing. It gives me joy and I feel relieved and comfortable when I write.

Can you tell us your story, how you ventured into movie?

In my early life, as I was growing up, I always dreamt of becoming a super star celebrity. I’m talented in writing and also in acting, so I started writing movie scripts when I was 8 years and my Mum was impressed the way I write, even though she didn’t buy the idea of me becoming an actress, but she liked that aspect of my writing well. So, after my secondary education I met with OBED JOE, one of the nollywood directors in Port Harcourt. I got the Academic form, went for screening and came out out second over two hundreds persons screened. I started with them in Vivibed nollywood Academic Rumoula in Port Harcourt sometime in 2010 till I gained admission into the higher institution to further my education which helps anybody to move confidently and also to grow in life. However, while in the school, I didn’t stop script writing, I continued writing and selling my scripts to producers and directors.

Why didn’t your mum support your venture into movie even though she likes your script writing?

Her reason was that going into Nigeria movie would expose one to waywardness, immorality and all that. But as time goes on she understood that becoming an actress is my passion and she cannot deprive me of that. So after much discussion and persuasion she decided to support me fully, prayed for me and blessed me. And she said, go you will succeed!

Have you been acting?

Yes! I have participated in some of Nigerian movie, though not all the time.

What is your educational level?

I studied Aviation Management in School of Aviation. As a matter of fact, my education was one of the reasons I was not acting fully in movie but I was only writing and selling my scripts to producers until I completed my studies.

Tell us those challenges you encountered while growing up?

One of the challenges was that my parents are born again Christians and they trained us that way. They didn’t give us free hands to go out unnecessary or do certain things you would really want to do. On the other way round, it was not a big challenge because it helped me become what I am today. But in the movie industry, there are a whole lot of challenges.

Coming from a Christian background and now into movie where a lot of ugly stories like sex for role are common, how are you coping?

Honestly, it has not been easy. Sometimes you go for production and you end up walking out of it because you are asked to do things you wouldn’t want to do. Sometimes you are faced with sexual harassment and all that. It’s too common in the movie industry. At the same time, its not at gun point. You should overcome whatever you don’t want that comes your way. For instance, if you are told to have sex with somebody before you will be given a role to play, it is not at gun point, no one will compel you to do so. It’s a matter of choice, it’s either you walk away or you agree. That is how I’m able to overcome this challenges. If anything is beyond my kim, I will gently walk away and pray for a better job from a better production and a better tomorrow.

How do you see Nigerian nollywood?

Nigerian nollywood is trying, but there are still more to do to make it competitive and of equal standard with international movies. Personally I prefer the cinema aspect of the industry than the regular marketing because there is less challenges there. It gives you time to do other things and you will still be well paid. Unlike marketing aspect, where after working as an upcoming superstar you end up not being paid.

How do you feel becoming an actress?

I feel great, and i feel blessed. This is my dream over the years, and is manifesting. Right now, I want to go fully into the movie industry and without too many challenges because of my personality as the winner of Biggies Mansion Reality TV Show, Season One.

How was your experience in that competition?

Initially, it was not easy trying to adapt with people of different personalities and class. There I met people with different characters that could annoy you, but you have to conduct yourself properly and accommodate them. You have to manage everybody the way they are. That notwithstanding, it was a wonderful experience. We were taught how to be humble, tolerate and tender apology when we offend one another. The tasks and presentation we did on daily basic was really educating. Am this kind of a person that don’t tender an apology when am not wrong but my stay in Biggie’s mansion taught me a lot of thing, like apologising even when I know am right. The programme was very educating, it taught us how to communicate and mingle with different kind of people that comes your way. How to conduct yourself and face the camera with boldness. It was really fun.

Who is your role model?

My Mum was my role model. She was my motivation, she was my everything. She taught me a whole lot that made me what I am today. I’m proud of her. It’s unfortunate she is not here to see the woman I’m becoming.

In the movie industry, I like Genèveive. I like her personality, she is somebody I admire from a distance. I like her courage, strength and energy.

What are your dislikes?

I dislike dishonesty. I dislike someone trying to play on your intelligence. We need to be honest to ourselves so that we can trust one another and make the world a better place.

What role would you like to play now you are going into full time acting?

I don’t play sex at all. I want to play the strong women roles, where somebody is classy and mean, that attracts my kind of person. Any good role I can fit in. But there are some roles I can’t play, not because I can’t but I wouldn’t want to.

What is your advice to young ladies?

No matter the circumstances you find yourself, no matter the challenges you pass through don’t give up, forget trends, always do the right thing at the right time, know your worth as a woman, do not limit yourself for a beggarly amount of money, let your no be no and your yes be yes, keep striving hard, keep pushing until you get that dream job, work until you get that dream life you desire. And when you do so, don’t forget to be a humanitarian, don’t forget to help the less privilege because I understand how it feels like to have nothing.