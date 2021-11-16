Leading entertainment provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced a wide selection of content, pop-up channels, key sporting events and a special festive lineup for DStv and GOtv customers this festive season.

The company recently launched a new GOtv package, GOtv Supa, which will focus on an extensive catalogue of general entertainment channels available on DStv such as Honey, Africa Magic Urban, WWE, TLNovelas, Novela Magic, ROK, KIX, Nick Jr and NickToons. worth N5,500.

DStv Customers also get to experience the new Add-Movies functionality which allows customers on lower packages to select premium movie channels to their existing DStv packages at a fraction of the price.

“As part of our commitment to ensure that our valued customers have an enriching entertainment experience, and as Africa’s most loved storyteller, we take the Festive season seriously and have a special line-up in store for everyone” says John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

This wide range of added entertainment includes a dedicated Holiday channel which will show, among others, live broadcasts of The Afrima Awards, which celebrates the rich musical heritage of African continent on Sunday, 21 November, The Experience, which is an annual gospel music concert on Friday, 3 December, a night of powerful music with Unusual Praise on 10 December, Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol on 17 December and The Lituation concert experience on Boxing Day.

Moreover, DStv and GOtv viewers will continue to be given unrivalled access to the most thrilling variety of sporting action anywhere in the world, and the months of November and December of 2021 will only see the volume turned up even higher! From the NFL and NBA on ESPN and ESPN 2 to SuperSport’s world class coverage from the likes of the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and UEFA Champions League, Europa League and much more!

For customers on DStv, the 2021 Formula 1 season will draw to a close with races in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi through November and December. The Golf’s PGA Tour will see action from the RSM Classic, while tennis fans can enjoy the WTA Finals and ATP World Tour Finals. DStv customers will also get to watch the best fighting action with the UFC. GOtv customers are not left out, they get access to thrilling WWE action, which will feature pay-per-view events Survivor Series and TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs before the year is out – also available on DStv.