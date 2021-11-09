By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Three years after her only daughter, a model, Oluwaseun Ajila, was gruesomely murdered in cold blood, her 52 year old mother , Yemi Ajayi has equally been murdered in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Recall that her daughter, Oluwaseun was stabbed to death by unknown persons at their residence in year 2018.

Vanguard gathered that the mother was also reportedly stabbed to death yesterday at her residence located at Abusoro, in Akure metropolis.

Vanguard was informed that she was found in her pool of blood by a relation living with her who thereafter raised alarm.

It was gathered that before her neighbours rushed to the scene, the victim was stone dead.

A neighbor said that ” the young girl narrated to us that when she woke up, she was looking for her mother so that they can pray together, unfortunately she didn’t see her”



“She went on searching until she found her mother lifeless body in the corner of the room.

” The daughter told us that her corpse was wrapped with some of her clothes which the killers took from her wardrobe.



“When we got there today, we had to call other neighbours to come and see what happened to the victim.

She said that the victim was stabbed thrice in the stomach by her killers.



Contacted, the state command image maker, Funmi Odunlami who confirmed the gruesome murder of the victim said that details was still sketchy.

Odunlami said that police detectives have commenced investigation and vowed that the killers would be brought to book soonest.