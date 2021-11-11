The Federal Government-proscribed pro-Biafra State group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that its cancelled Monday’s sit-at-home order remained cancelled, and that anyone or group enforcing it must be treated as criminals.

They advised “our people” to ignore anybody enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at- home order and go about their normal business because “such person(s) are working for our enemies and their intention is to blackmail IPOB and set the movement against the people but they won’t succeed.”

The group made its stand known in a statement by Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary.

According to Powerful: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our prophet and liberator Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to reiterate once again that IPOB has cancelled Monday sit- at-home order and anybody or group enforcing the relaxed order is neither from IPOB nor from IPOB volunteer group.

“Anyone caught adding to the pain of our people in the name of enforcing Monday sit-at-home order will be treated like the enemy that he or she is.

“We, therefore, warn these agents of darkness using the name of IPOB to enforce a non-existent sit-at-home to desist because if we lay hold on them.

“Why should such unpatriotic elements be inflicting pain on our people and dragging our image to the mud?

“IPOB remains a non-violent movement and our peaceful approach for Biafra restoration has not changed.

“It will be recalled that IPOB leadership called for the Monday Sit-At-Home, and the same IPOB leadership has cancelled it.

“Nobody has the powers to enforce the same suspended sit-at-home using the name of IPOB.

“Such a person is an impostor working for the killing squad of the Nigerian DSS and Nigerian security agencies and should be treated as such if apprehended.

“The only day sit-at-home will be observed in Biafraland is when our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is appearing in court, and we shall as usual make it public for all to know.

“We hereby direct community leaders, market leaders, church leaders, and other institutions of authority in Biafra land to arrest any hoodlum trying to enforce any sit-at-home on Mondays and hand them over to IPOB.

“Such criminal elements must be treated in a language they understand.”

Vanguard News Nigeria