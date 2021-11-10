.

SPECIAL Assistant to the Governor of Delta state on politics, Chief Emmanuel Erezih, has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has provided a platform for the youths to make a statement in 2023 with the election of 25 years old Mr Mohammad Kadede as the National Youth leader of the party.

Erezih who spoke to newsmen in Asaba, urged Nigerian youths to mobilize and register enmass in the PDP, enjoining them to also register en masse and collect their Permanent Voters Card to vote massively for the PDP come 2023.

While commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other leaders for resolving the seeming crisis in the party in a peaceful manner, he said the emergence of Mr Mohammad Kadede as the National Youth Leader of the party has positioned it as a party with a vision for Nigerian youths.

Erezih who is a PDP chieftain in Isoko North and convener of Okpomo Advancement Group 2023, OKAG 2023, said the youths have been given a position that would make them more relevant in 2023.

On OKAG 2023, the aims and objectives of the group were to positively position the youths for a role in governance at all levels, urging the youths not to allow themselves to be disenfranchised in the forthcoming elections.

Erezih said the group is comprised of seasoned and active grassroot politicians who were in tune with the political trends, adding that the group was willing to support youths in the 2023 general elections.

He said: “It is a time for Nigerian youths to make a statement, and the PDP has provided the springboard for them to do so. If a change is what the youth truly desire then I will encourage every one of us to key into the bright initiative of the PDP.”

