By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

A mob in Osogbo, on Wednesday, attacked a policeman after he allegedly caused an accident where a resident, Hamzat Kazeem, 48, fractured his leg.

It was gathered that the policeman, in company of other member of the state monitoring team, were at a checkpoint at Owo-Eba area, Ilesa Road in Osogbo when the incident occurred.

The victim, who spoke with journalists at a local bone setter’s point along Sabo Road, disclosed that he was going to the farm when the policeman suddenly appeared and pointed a gun at his younger brother, Sodiq, who was riding the motorcycle.

He said his brother, Sodiq, was shocked and almost lost control of the motorcycle.

“When the boy manage to stop the motorcycle, the policeman began to drag the the bike with him and, suddenly, both of us fell into a gutter and my leg was fractured.

“The policeman attempted to run, but I held him down. He started begging and his team members joined him, pledging to pay my hospital bill.

“The team eventually brought me to a local bone setter’s spot here and another team from the Area Command has come to find out how it happened,” he said.

Meanwhile, immediately after the incident, a mob descended on the spot where the incident happened, forcing the team to run, but the policeman who caused the incident was trapped and beaten blue black.

Findings also revealed that policemen went back to the scene to arrest shop owners and residents, where the incident happened.

Osun Amotekun Corps field Commandant, Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the incident.

He said Amotekun personnel were deployed to the area to maintain law and order, saying normalcy had been restored to the community.

Efforts to get police reaction proved abortive as the state police public relations officer, SP Yemisi Opalola did not pick calls put through to her phone.

