By Olayinka Latona

GREAT Covenant Dimension Ministry Int’l has concludeď plans to celebrate her fifth anniversary with the theme: ‘Great Grace’.



The anniversary schedule to hold at the church premises in Ago Palace Way, Lagos will start from Wednesday, November 18 through Sunday, November 21.



According to the Senior Pastor of the ministry, Rev. Solomon Ani the joyous event will feature medical outreach, praise night, leadership training, ministers conference and the grand finale will witness dedication of the ministry’s place of worship Rev. Ani said there are series of spiritual and impactful programmes line up for the anniversary and that the church is inviting the general public to come and join in celebrating the awesome God.



He said: ‘We are inviting the general public to come and celebrate God’s faithfulness with us as a ministry. God has been wonderful to us in all areas, we have been enjoying His Grace and I believe that God is taking us to a new realm of His glory”.



Some of the invited ministers of God include, Rev S.O Academe, Rev Sam Ogbodo, Evang. Chioma Jesus and Blessings Ng.