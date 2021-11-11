The Armed Forces of Nigeria has been hailed for the pressure on insurgents, bandits and other enemies of Nigeria.

The Nigeria Must Survive Initiative, a peace advocacy group, in a press release on Thursday, said the pressure is making the insurgent groups, bandits and criminals to lose ground.

The press release signed by the Secretary of the group, Demola Akanbi noted that the recent and frequent change of leadership in Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram, killing of their members in an ambush in Pulka general area and 4 others at Ngwom community in Mafa Local Government Area, of Borno state on Tuesday evening indicate that the operations of AFN is yielding positive results.

He said that repentance of no fewer than 17,000 insurgents as confirmed by the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force, ‘Operations Hadin Kai,’ Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa is a welcome development.

The group urged the AFN to sustain the pressure and bring those threatening the peace of the country to their knees.

“We want to appreciate the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. LEO Irabor for the sustained pressure on those fighting the peace of Nigeria. The recent results in the war against insurgency is a testament that the tactics put in place by the present leadership is working.

“Nigeria Must Survive Initiative cannot overemphasize the role of synergy which is presently the anchor of successes of our military in the onslaught against the terrorists.

The group appealed to the terrorists to lay down their arms for peace to reign.

“We appeal to the terrorists, bandits and other criminals to give up arms and allow the country achieve socio-economic development.

“We also appeal to Nigerians to support the AFN in the different operations in the country. We must identify with them as they continue to make unquantifiable sacrifices for our country.”