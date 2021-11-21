Music, like every imaginative art form is regarded as a spiritual expression because it brings us closer to truth; truth we never knew or admit exists, and the talent to connect our physical to the spiritual realm through music is gifted to a select few artists.



Michael Odokara-okigbo popularly known as Michael O., is a US-born Nigerian songwriter and vocalist that reserves every right to raise shoulders in any room he walks into as he is one of the select few whose musical artistry enthralls your being right from the intro to the last beat of the song.



Born in New York, the dark charming singer has stamped his footprint in the highly competitive American music industry by being the most streamed and sought-after African-American Afrobeat artist plying their trade in the hip-hop-dominated industry; this is evident in his massive records of show-stopping performances on stage and on TV/film across USA and other countries.



With his impressive achievement in propagating Afrobeat sound in the USA, his musical dexterity has been recognized by numerous major awards and nominations in America.

Michael O.. is without peer in combining the western pop culture with African vibes to create his unique blend of Afrobeat sound.

A sound that is pleasurable to the ear, laden with beauty, emotion and stimuli that only a musical maestro can birth; Michael O.’s art evokes and reminds us of the ingenuity of the select few who are really digging into the spiritual to mesmerize our senses with lyrics and vocals that are timeless, and only geniuses are capable of that.