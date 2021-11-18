Many residents across the United States have migrated south to Miami during the pandemic as work-from-home orders stay in place and allow for more location flexibility, and businesses such as restaurant hot-spot Carbone or major financial companies like Blackrock open outposts in the Magic City.

On top of the astounding business growth, the city has become a major destination for other reasons as well – think: sunshine, sandy beaches and lower tax rates. It goes without saying, Miami is heating up more than ever. Condominium sales in Miami are reportedly 59% higher year over year, while single family home sales are increasing by 176% year over year.

Real estate agent Daniel Tzinker of Tzinker International Realty has been one of the top agents in Miami for over a decade. Due to his utmost expertise in the market, Tzinker predicts that the Miami real estate industry will continue to grow steadily in the coming months.

The increase in out-of-state buyers who are bringing new opportunities to the city will help grow the Miami economy overall, and many of the incoming residents are quite affluent. With peak season coming up soon, Tzinker predicts quite an increase in sales due to low mortgage rates and the appeal of winter in the sunshine state.

The demand in South Florida has only been increasing throughout the pandemic, much different from any other American city. Tzinker has great experience with the market in Miami and a great portfolio of impressive sales, from a $25.6 million deal on Indian Creek Road to a $9 million beachfront condominium in Faena House.

