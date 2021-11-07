….as Theological Institute marks 70th anniversary

By Olayinka Latona

CHAIRMAN, Governing Council, Methodist Theological Institute, Sagamu, Rt. Rev. Jacob Ibikunle, has called on the Federal Government to be more proactive in tackling the spate of insecurity across the country.

Rev. Ibikunle, who is also Bishop of Remo diocese made the call during a press briefing to announce activities marking the 70th anniversary of Methodist Theological Institute, Sagamu with the theme: ‘Methodist Theological Institute: Expanding and consolidating.’

The bishop noted that the recent spate of kidnappings, banditry, terrorism and general insecurity in the country were worrisome and called for more drastic measures from the Federal Government to stem the tide.

In his words: “There is insecurity in the land and it is suggesting incapacity because in other climes when violent crimes are committed, perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice within a short period.

“However, here in Nigeria, people are kidnapped, ransom paid and they are released and we do not get to hear of further outcome regarding the arrest or prosecution of the offenders. We need to get feedbacks in order to build the confidence of the people in the ability of government to secure their lives and property,” he said.

Highlighting some of the activities lined up to mark the anniversary, the Institute Rector, Very Rev. Raphael Idialu said the anniversary officially started on Saturday but that the anniversary torch had been around the country since September.

In his words: “The anniversary officially started on Saturday but anniversary torch had been travelling round the country since September. Some of our activities include: Eucharistic service will hold today (Sunday), novelty match, symposium, award service for eminent people on Tuesday and the grand finale on Wednesday with 15 inducted on the school Hall of Fame.

The theme of the 70th anniversary is ‘Methodist Theological Institute @ 70: Expanding and Consolidating’ and the keynote speaker is the Bishop of Diocese of Lagos, Humphrey Olumakaiye.