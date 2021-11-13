Sheriff Olamide Akintunde professionally known as Noblegram is the next big thing in the Nigerian music industry. He is a singer, producer and songwriter.

Born on June 2nd 1994, Noblegram began to make news headlines when he debuted his single Drippy in 2021 and started releasing on music platforms.

Even after he released the hit song Cresent EP Vol 1, Noblegram’s buzz seemed nominal next to many of his peers as he suddenly flushed Naija upcoming artiste music scene; there is no doubt that he has the potential to be the biggest star of them all.

Inspired by the classics, Noblegram grew up listening to a variety of musicians and genres that have played an influential role in shaping their signature sound.

It is interesting that Noblegram also runs a top-notch fashion line. He has always believed in the idea of timeless elegance, which is not only a precise aesthetic code but also an approach to the design.

Meanwhile, Noblegam has shown that it is on a face pace to seize the industry as it hit the ground running, as he is set to release his second hit, Crescent EP Vol 2.

He is acclaimed for his versatility in multiple genres including rock and pop but prefers to describe his style as Afro cross-over.

He is currently working with a Russian R&B female artist, Alienacia, an R&B & Soul Music artist making waves in Europe. The duo is working on a project together titled “do you love me?”, which is billed to be released in January 2022 and video to follow suit by February 14th, 2022.

Noblegram is also set for a Russia Tour by December in Moscow. He has also organized several shows of national credence across Nigeria.

The company’s marketing executive, Omodu Jack West reiterated the outfit’s resolve to make its entry into the music and fashion industry count by raising standards and boosting quality.

The fast-rising music act and fashion designer that the world at large should expect the best from him and his brand

“We have something different to offer. We are bringing uniqueness and class, and we are prepared,” he said.