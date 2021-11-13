By Moses Nosike

Medical experts have advocated using Mouka’s range of quality pillows for proper spine alignment to prevent aches and pains, which can be detrimental to health.

Dr Nnenna Chigbo, PT. President, Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), and Dr Onigbinde Ayodele Teslim, National President, National Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT), have recommended Mouka pillows because they have met ergonomic and global standards.

Dr Chigbo said that quality pillows play an essential role in maintaining spine alignment during sleep to prevent neck pain and stiffness, thereby relieving pressure and counterbalancing the joints in the body. In addition, she said specific cells that help fight infection in the body increase significantly during healthy sleep.

“Quality mattresses and pillows determine how well one sleeps, as the body needs to align properly on them. When you are not comfortable on the mattress or pillow, it will affect the quality of your sleep, and this can be detrimental to your physical and mental health,” she affirmed.

Similarly, Teslim pointed out that poor ergonomic compliance in most mattresses and pillows result in unhealthy sleep due to aches and pains from their usage. This situation also leads to poor postural alignments and deformities.

He stated that Mouka’s unique pillows align the neck with other body parts to support good posture. “There are several pillow products in the market, but it is only Mouka that NAOMT is currently satisfied with because of their high-quality. This is why we recommend them to consumers,” he said.

Teslim, an Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Rehabilitation and Pharmacophysiotherapy at Obafemi Awolowo University, stressed that the non-usage of pillows during sleep results in uneven pressure distribution in the neck muscles.

“Mouka is the standard for comfortable and ergonomically compliant mattresses and pillows as their production protocols are of global standard. The durability, quality, and the comfort they offer are satisfactory,” he enthused.

The NSP and NAOMT have advised that consumers replace their pillows for healthy sleep at least every 1-2 years.