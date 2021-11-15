By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–MEDICAL auditors in the country have asked chief executive officers of health institutions to engage them in constant trainings to be abreast with global and forensic techniques needed to carry out their auditing jobs.

The auditors, operating under the aegis of Heads of Internal Audit Forum, equally advocated financial probity and

accountability in public institutes, maintaining that such was the panacea to economic emancipation of Nigeria.

Speaking through their chairman, Dr Jackson Okpachui, at the 2021 national summit of the forum in Abuja,they stressed the need for members to maintain the ethics and

standards of the professions which,they noted, had been invaded by quacks.

According to the forum,”CEOs must begin to view auditors as prudent management of funds in the face of price intelligence.

Dr Okpachui said if public and private institutions in the country embrace financial probity and accountability, all the available human and material resources will be immensely utilized for the growth and development

of the economy.

The event which took place at the headquarters of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria,was attended by all the chief internal auditors and head of audit department in federal tertiary health institutions in Nigeria.

Okpachui, however,called on auditors to take their role of financial advisers

to chief executives professionally to change the present scenario of perceiving auditors as witch-hunting of Chief Executive officers,CEOs.

This, he said, will “promote mutual working relationship that would enhance productivity and efficiency in the country.

“The aim of the summit is to foster and build confidence between

auditors and Chief Executive Officers in order to develop rancour free relations in work places.

“The submit will also help close ranks to live up to the tenet of the profession as there is every need for members to see auditing as an arm of accounting that helps chief executives of public establishments in prudent

management of funds and curbing competition in this 21st century,”he explained.

He called on his professional colleagues to search themselves by

leaving above board so as to earn the respect of chief executives, contractors and staff.

“We must learn not to indulge in unwholesome practices as auditing is

all about prudence in expenditure and not connivance to perpetrate fraud,”he charged.