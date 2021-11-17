By Chris Ochayi

To ensure adequate coverage for the ceremony, the organizers have unveiled the members of the Media and Publicity Committee for the installation of the Atta Igala, HRM, Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche.

The Committee according to a statement issued in Abuja has an erudite Publisher and Managing Director and Chief Executive of The Parliament Magazine, Comrade (Prince) Gowon Usman Egbunu as Chairman with a Former DG Protocol and Retired Corporation Secretary of Radio Kogi, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim as Secretary

Other members of the Committee are: Professor Armstrong Idachaba, Benjamin Peter Ebiloma, Alhaji Suleiman Dansoho, Hajia Habibat Onakpa Abdallah, Comrade Tims Ejiga, Mr Chris Ochai, Mr Abdul Aji, Pastor Gowon Edibo, Tijani Kabiru, Adams Momoh and Muhammed Onogu (CPS).

Members are expected to ensure the best publicity and media coverage for the ceremony. They are therefore expected to be physically present for inauguration on Thursday, 18th November, [email protected] 11 am. Venue is Atta Igala’s palace, Idah, Kogi State.