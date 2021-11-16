.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

RESIDENTS and Fishermen in Oyorokoto Fishing Settlement, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State on Tuesday cried out over worsening sea pirates attacks, resulting in the loss of 15 boat engines within a day.

The victims lamented that the recurring activities of the armed gangs terrorising the waterways in the area are disrupting fishing and other livelihoods among the majority peasant sellers, soliciting government intervention on the way of the problem.

One of the fishermen who spoke on anonymity for security reasons, said, “Today, they collected our engines. We need the government to help give us security in this area so that sea piracy will stop.

“They have taken my engine I bought N1.5Million six months ago. They have collected up to 15 engines today. Some of the women affected in the latest development at the Oyorokoto Fishing settlement lamented that they can no longer buy and sell their seafood as a result of the attacks.

“Today, they just entered our river, collected our engines. No way for us to go fishing and get what we will use to feed our children. No way to go to market. We are begging the government to help our women before we will starve to death.”

When contacted the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the command was yet to be informed about the incident with a promise to get to the root of it.