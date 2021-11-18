.

By Juliet Ebirim

Somewhere between the appealing edge of modern hip-hop and the peppery twist of trap, fast-rising artiste, Mandi Savvy has managed to locate a musical goldmine of great melodies and charismatic hooks.

Her latest studio release, “Pop Out”, is now available on popular streaming platforms.

The song stands out as a perfect representation of how she seamlessly blurs the lines between these different ideas in such a way that they coexist in harmony and synergy.

Her yet to be released new studio recording by Mandi Savvy “OMG” features one of the fastest rising artists in Africa, who goes by the name ‘E2M’. In an exclusive interview, the Nigerian singer, songwriter and composer explains how he got to collaborate on the yet to be released project.

His words: “Mandi Savvy’s manager, Precious Tseke reached out to me after I released my video titled “BAD.” Mandi Savvy is an amazing artist that’s known in America and will soon be known in Africa for her innovative writing skills. In “OMG” Mandi mixed trap, hip hop and afro beat all in one song. That’s a first!!” he stated.

Continuing, the talented artiste who worked on a project this year with Davido, featuring Tanzanian female artiste, Dayna Nynage said “Mandi has good energy, a pure heart and it is fun working with her, I’m hundred percent glad to be part of this amazing project.” he said.

Mandi’s music comes highly recommended to any fan of Bia, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion, to mention a few. Despite an affinity with the aforementioned artists, she stands out with a unique sound and wide range of ideas.