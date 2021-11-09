Madu

An alumni of the University of Ibadan and Production / Digital Content Creator Mr . Charles Maduemezia Has donated food items and other gifts to the Arrow of God Orphanage saying that doing good to the less privileged should not be a task for those people God has blessed.

The Delta State-born Chigan Madu made this known during his visit to Arrow of God Orphanage in Lagos, where he had gone to identify with the fatherless and motherless Nigerian children .

According to Madu,kindness and humanity is the driving force behind most of the philanthropic activities which he has been doing lately.

“I think we shoiuld begin to focus on we can be looking after ourselves and each other. It feels good, and drives the right behaviours that we need to have. Ensuring we have a positive impact on our collective environmental wellbeing. Planning for a smart, safe and secure future,” Chigan Madu told journalists during a recent interview in Lagos.

“This is a divine calling to al humans that we should be our brothers’ keepers and allow the spirit of meekness to work in us for us to reach out to the less privileged in the society,” he said.

Madu, is also Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Cmmusic Worldwide Entertainment, a Nigeria’s record label business founded since 2017.

“I find his greatest motivation in coaching others to perform above and beyond expectations.

“I cannot but thank God for the success of my first movie and the accolade and acceptance it has received worldwide. This shows that I am on the right path, meaning that the sky is my starting point,” said Chigan Madu