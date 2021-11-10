.

By Juliet Ebirim

Premium spirit brand, Lord’s London Dry Gin is set to host the 3rd edition of the Lord’s Achievers Awards which is dedicated to celebrating young and resilient achievers who have made significant and lasting impact in different professional landscapes in Nigeria.

The exclusive black-tie event which holds on Saturday, November 13th 2021, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, will honour ten achievers who have attained remarkable levels of progress in their different industries.

The honorees are; Chioma Fakorede – Founder, Olamma Cares Foundation; Debo Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni – Entertainer and Activist; Henrich Bankole Akomolafe – Co-Founder & MD, Akotex Nig Ltd; Lehle Balde – Financial inclusion advocate & Editor at Business Day; Michael Sunbola – Founder, Lagos Food Bank; Moyosola Kara – Director of Marketing & Comms; Nonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor – Activist and Founder, The Healthy Threads; Olusola Amusan – Co-Founder, Vesti; Osa Seven – Innovative Graffiti artist and Victor Boyle-Komolafe – Founder & CEO, GIVO solutions.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic which upended lives and businesses, these young individuals have shown a high level of adaptability and resilience in their different professional landscapes by finding innovative solutions to stay afloat and mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Speaking extensively on this year’s edition, Stanley Obi, General Manager, Marketing at Grand Oak Limited stated; “Across the globe, young individuals are blazing the trail in their chosen creative and entrepreneurial industries despite the odds set before them.

It is against this backdrop that the Lord’s Achievers Awards was established. Through this innovative platform, we will continue to acknowledge resilient individuals in Nigeria who are making noteworthy contributions in various professions, provide visibility opportunities to bolster their platform and bring further credibility to their exceptional performances.”

Since its inception in 2019, Lord’s Achievers Awards initiative has continued to honour the leadership and remarkable achievement driven by innovation, by recognizing young individuals who strive to achieve distinct success in various career trajectories.