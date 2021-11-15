.

By Juliet Ebirim

With successful concerts featuring some of the world’s biggest stars like Cardi B, Ciara, Burna Boy, and Tiwa Savage to name a few, Nigerian creative solutions company Livespot360 has announced the return of its annual concert experience, Livespot X Festival!

The annual event which will run from December 16th through 21st 2021 at Livespot360’s soon to be unveiled ultra-innovative arena, Livespot Entertainment Center, will feature tailor-made concerts and multi-sensory experiences for attendees including live performances by several established artists and special acts.

According to Deola Art Alade, CEO, Livespot360, producers of Livespot X Festival, “We are excited and super proud to be able to up the ante with every edition and also exceed expectations.

Livespot X Festival promises to be even more exciting than anything that we’ve done in the past as it will be the first to be held at our new purpose-built arena and will feature incredible live performances; music, festival quality sound, impressive lighting, special acts, and immersive multi-sensory experiences, all rolled into six high-octane event days!”

Livespot360 is the brains behind some of Nigeria’s biggest and most iconic entertainment events such as Livespot X Festival with Cardi B, Love Like A Movie with Ciara and Kim Kardashian and BAFEST, to name a few. Livespot X Festival is an exclusive annual project of Livespot360.