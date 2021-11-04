Lagos, Nigeria – LiveMD, a global telehealth provider has announced a partnership with one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, Union Bank, to offer quality and affordable healthcare services to the Bank’s teeming customers.

The LiveMD telehealth platform connects users with doctors, therapists, and medical organisations (such as hospitals, pharmacies, laboratory/diagnostic centers) by phone, video, text, or in-person.

This partnership will provide Union Bank customers with access to medical practitioners from over 30 countries in North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The Bank’s customers can also request to have laboratory and diagnostic tests carried out within their homes or at easily accessible centers. They can also have their prescribed drugs delivered to their doorsteps.

According to Mr. Emeka Okwara, LiveMD’s CEO,

“Access to quality healthcare in Nigeria is limited because of location, social class, and travel restrictions.”

He continued, “LiveMD addresses these challenges by enabling Nigerians to communicate with local and international licensed medical doctors and therapists via phone, video, and text at very affordable prices. Additionally, through our network of world-class healthcare partners, available on LiveMD’s digital health network, consumers can have their prescription, laboratory, and diagnostic orders fulfilled at their homes or nearby health centers.

He also concluded, “LiveMD’s mission is to increase access to quality healthcare, regardless of location or social class. Our partnership with Union Bank will help us accomplish this mission and bring about a positive impact in Nigeria”.

According to Lola Cardoso, Union Bank’s Head, Retail Banking and Digital,

“Union Bank is focused on being Nigeria’s most trusted partner and this quest drives us to explore partnerships and collaborations that go beyond banking, to deliver this objective.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the need for improved healthcare, especially in Nigeria. We are therefore pleased to collaborate with LiveMD at this time, to provide our esteemed customers with access to quality healthcare at affordable rates. Through this partnership, we expect to see more Nigerians able to access world-class healthcare irrespective of their location.”

The LiveMD platform offers users a wide range of benefits including the opportunity to have their medical prescriptions delivered to their homes; access to LiveMD’s proprietary digital health tools such as the symptom checker and COVID-19 self-assessment and triaging tools. The digital health tools can help diagnose medical condition and recommend medical doctors and specialists to provide appropriate attention.

Visit www.mylivemd.com to access LiveMD’s services or download the LiveMD app from the Google Play Store ( https://bit.ly/MyLivemdApp )

About LiveMD

LiveMD is a Global Telehealth Platform headquartered in the United States that connects Patients with doctors, therapists, and medical organizations (such as hospitals, pharmacies, laboratory/diagnostic centers) by phone, video, text, or in-person.

Doctors with several specialties across over 30 countries, including Nigeria, are available to consult with users. In addition, LiveMD’s digital health platform and practices strictly adhere to local and international health privacy laws and standards, including North America’s HIPAA.

LiveMD is an innovator in virus management and symptom checker artificial intelligence technologies.

LiveMD Digital Health product suite includes:

Virtual Telehealth Consultation (Kiosk, Phone, Video, Text),

Digital Pharmaceutical Platform,

Digital Laboratory Platform,

Virus tracker, triaging including Covid-19, Covid-19 vaccination tools,

Symptom Checker powered by AI.

You can find more information about LiveMD at www.mylivemd.com, and you can download the LiveMD app at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylivemd.livemd .

About Union Bank Plc.

Established in 1917 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1971, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. is a household name and one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions. The Bank is a trusted and recognizable brand, with an extensive network of over 300 branches across Nigeria.

In late 2012, a new Board of Directors and Executive Management team were appointed to Union Bank and in 2014 the Bank began executing a transformation programme to re-establish it as a highly respected provider of quality financial services.

The Bank currently offers a variety of banking services to both individual and corporate clients including current, savings and deposit account services, funds transfer, foreign currency domiciliation, loans, overdrafts, equipment leasing and trade finance. The Bank also offers its customers convenient electronic banking channels and products including Online Banking, Mobile Banking, Debit Cards, ATMs and POS Systems.

Website: www.unionbankng.com