The best international beauty pageant set to embrace plus size women in Africa (Miss Curvy Africa Reality Tv show 2021)held at Terra kulture Victoria Island Lagos. It was no doubt a pride to Nigeria to be the first country to host the Tv show and the event was graced with topnotch celebrities in the entertainment industry and fashion.

The competition was tough on stage as ladies from different countries battled for the grand prize and the most talented gorgeous lady scaled through and was crowned Miss Curvy Africa Fitness (3rd runner up).

Queen Lilian Nnamani started her journey in the entertainment industry since 2005 as a model, video vixen and was brand ambassador for Airtel, MTN, Etisalat, OLX and Ariel.

She proceeded into Nollywood movies and she has featured in couples of movies like Shanty Town, Blood Sisters and Teenagers Diary.

Her ambition and optimism led her to standing out among other curvy women on the African continent.

Speaking, the founder, Mr Durowoju Olamide Silver and Co founder, Miss Ibitayo Buhari said a lot about Queen Lilian Nnamani’s seriousness and determination. “She’s super creative and a talent Nollywood wouldn’t want to miss. We are proud of this Queen. We want the world to watch out for the Queen and her pet projects to wow the world.”

Lilian Nnamani is on Instagram @lilianmicheall