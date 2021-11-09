LG boss urges youth to shun drug abuse, social ills

The Executive chairman Yusuf Bamidele Sulaimon(middle) flanked by other dignitaries at the event.

By Esther Onyegbula

The Executive Chairman Surulere Local Government Area Honourable Yusuf Bamidele Sulaimon has urged youths, especially Secondary School students to shun drug abuse and other negative vices.

Sulaimon gave the advice at a one day workshop on police-public secondary schools security awareness in relation to crime prevention organised by the Nigeria police Force Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Bode Thomas Division Surulere with theme ‘Building a partnership that works in crime fighting secondary schools and community safety’ held at Molade Okoya Hall, Teslim balogun Stadium Surulere.

According to Sulaimon, “we need to start from early to sensitise the youth to shun crime and other social vices.

“When we start from the youths it will encourage them to be security conscious.

Explaining further, the LG boss said the workshop is to educate and sensitise youths and students to shun vices and crime.

“As adults it is our duty to direct them in the right direction. This is to encourage them to stay away from crime, and drugs so their lives will not be ruined.

“They need to know that there is no profit in crime. The youths need to know that crime and involvement in drugs would land them in trouble.”

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Bode Thomas Division Surulere, Chief Baiyewu Peter Aina, called for a collective fight to nip social ills and vices in the bud in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the youth.

“There is a need for authorities concerned to intensify efforts in the fight against use of hard drugs which is destroying the lives of our youths,” he said.

He advised youth to embrace education and entrepreneurship skills to contribute meaningfully to national development.

A total of twenty four public secondary schools within the Bode Thomas division participated in the event.

Some of the schools include: Adebola Baptist Junior High School, Surulere, Adebola Baptist Senior High School, Clegg Girls Junior High School, Clegg Girls Senior High School, Community Junior High School, Community Senior High School, Eric Moore Junior High School, Eric Moore Senior High School, Gbaja Junior High School and Gbaja Senior High School.

