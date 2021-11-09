… Wants FG to Refund Money Spent on Reconstructing Bali-Serti Road

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state government has advised the federal government to withdraw the approval for the reconstruction of Bali-Serti road which the Federal Executive Council, FEC, about two weeks ago told the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to fix.

The state government however told the FG to focus on fixing the Serti-Gembu road which already is in a bad state and leads to the Mambilla Plateau where the multibillion Naira Hydroelectric power project is to be constructed.

Addressing the press Tuesday, in Jalingo, the state capital, Special Adviser to governor Darius Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan-Abu, said the FG’s listing of Bali-Serti road as one of the 21 roads to be fixed was a costly error and requested for complete refund of the money Taraba government had expended on the road to make it conducive for commuters.

According to him, “Ordinarily, this development should be a thing of joy for the government and people of the state except that it has given the wrong impression about the present state of the road and the work already done on it by the Taraba State Government on behalf of the Federal Government.

“The Taraba State Government wishes to state categorically and for the avoidance of doubt, that this portion of the road (Bali-Serti totalling 115 Kilomtres) leading to Gembu, had earlier been awarded to P.W Nigeria Ltd and reconstructed through the initiative and funding by the Taraba State Government. Only a few bridges on the road remain to be completely fixed.

“We also wish to remind the Federal Government that Taraba State is yet to be fully refunded the money it expended on this portion of the road project.

“The award of a fresh contract for the same project by FEC is not only an unnecessary duplication of effort but also creates the wrong and misleading impression.

“We wish to, therefore, suggest that Taraba State Government be paid its outstanding balance on the portion of the project it has done and allowed to complete the remaining job on the bridges while the Federal Government should embark on the second phase of the road from Serti to Gembu (another 115 kilometres), headquarters of Sarduana Local Government.

“The Taraba State Government wishes to thank the Federal Government for the interest it has shown in this road project and implores it to do everything possible to expedite action on it because it is crucial to the implementation of the Mambilla Hydro Electricity project.“