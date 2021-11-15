By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The federal government and some experts in leadership have called for a strategic approach and change towards leadership roles in the country.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, while delivering her keynote address at the official launch of a book entitled: “Agents of change: the transformational journey of such a one,” authored by Dr Olusegun Olasode, in Abuja, called for a strategic strategic approach to civil service operations, to ensure sustainable growth in Nigeria.

According to her, the civil service in Nigeria occupies a strategic position, and “if we cannot get it right in the civil service, then I do not know how Nigeria would survive”.

“I believe that we must institute systems structured that will last forever in Nigeria. Systems that even if we do not know are not there, the system will run itself and give us the desired effect.”

Commenting on the book, she described it as peculiar and inspirational, adding that effective change in the civil service is a herculean task, but promised dedication to the service as it is the building block for national development.

Addressing newsmen, the author and a transformational leadership consultant, Dr. Olusegun Olasode, said youths in the country are potential leaders, adding that they need platforms to thrive and show their gifts.

He noted that it is pertinent for the youths to be mentored so as to guide them in the right direction for quality leadership roles and responsibilities.

His words, “Leadership is not about age, it is not about degree, it is about someone who has a vision; leadership and strategy which must work together to make positive change happen.

“We all have talent, ability, and gifts; we must apply them in the right way; we have better leaders who are younger than we the older ones.

“I think youths need mentorship, we need to provide a platform for them, listen to them. I don’t think youth are the leaders of tomorrow, they’re the leaders of today because we create tomorrow today.”

He added that, “Every leader lays out their vision, but what the book talks about is to make that vision happen and what strategy they should adopt, to make that vision a reality.”

“We have a president with a good vision. Every president and managing director of a company lays out their vision and what this book talks about is how leaders can develop themselves to make that vision a reality and what kind of strategy should they adopt to make it a reality.”

On his part, a clergyman, Pastor Kunle Shoyele, commended Olasode for publishing the book, saying that it would be a blessing to the world, citing portions of the Holy Bible to urge Nigerians to always seek divine wisdom to overcome situations.

“People have to be in charge, even when we do not have what it takes to be in charge. As long as it is good to be in charge or be in control, desire what it takes to be in charge.

“It takes wisdom, power, and knowledge, to know what to do to be in charge,” he said.