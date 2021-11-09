.

A law firm, Prince Joel & Associates (Onwenieke Chambers) has opened its Owerri branch office, at Plot C/R 18, Area UA, New Owerri, Off Magnisum roundabout.

Speaking at the event, Senior Partner of the firm, Dr. Prince O. Williams-Joel narrated how they started private law practice in Lagos and the vision to expand across Nigeria which prompted the firm’s decision to open Owerri branch.

According to him, the need to open a branch in Owerri was as a result of the integration of the commercial law practice in the eastern part of the country., adding: “Our practice is well known in the real estate industry. We are offering legal support and retainer to a host of real estate companies in Lagos and we have done that over the years.

“In the recent times, most of our clients are moving to the eastern part of the country because the commercial law practice is fast growing. So, we took the initiative of institutionalizing here to ensure proximity and our availability to attend to all their legal needs.”

Mr Austin Nwankwo, the acting head of chambers in his welcome speech said the law firm is opened for business immediately and the focus will be on commercial law practice, real estate and infrastructure, among others.

The chairman of the occasion, His Royal Highness Ray Fintan (a traditional Prime Minister and Senator of Junior Chambers International) also congratulated Joel and charged him and his team to continue the good works and ensure compliance with professional regulations for lawyers in Nigeria.