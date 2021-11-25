.

By Adesina Wahab

The Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Delta State University to train the Abraka-based institution on ICT Software Development Services.

The two institutions, represented by their Vice-Chancellors – Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, I and Prof. Andy Egwunyenga – and Registrars, Mr Emmanuel Fanu and Mrs Rufina Ufiofio, signed the dotted lines at the LASU Vice Chancellor’s Conference Room to formally start a relationship that will see knowledge transfer between the two institutions in the area of ICT development.

The collaboration covers areas such as coordination, management and implementation of all stages of development of software modules, development of software modules that will suit peculiar operations and objectives of DELSU, recruitment of competent and professional staff to manage the software modules, training of staff on the proper development of software modules, amongst others.

The Directorate of ICT of LASU will facilitate the collaboration.

DELSU boss, Prof. Egwunyenga, in his opening remarks at the ceremony, said the choice of LASU was based on the institution’s expertise in ICT development: “When I was appointed almost two years ago, I took the decision to drive development in DELSU using ICT. After scanning almost 20 universities in Nigeria with expertise in ICT, LASU stood out and we decided we must come to learn from you.”

He also listed the Open and Distance Learning Programme of the university as a point of reference:

“When I saw the VC’s presentation on the ODLRI programme, I immediately decided that there is a need to expand our collaboration to cover it too. Hybrid learning is the way to go.”

His LASU counterpart, Prof. Olatunji-Bello, in her response, appreciated DELSU for choosing to collaborate with LASU: “I thank you for trusting us; for deeming it fit to collaborate with us. We are aspiring to be the best university in West Africa and rely on ICT to drive that vision. That is why we don’t joke with ICT. You have made the right choice by collaborating with us.”

She also praised the Acting Director, DICT, Dr Toyin Enikuomehin, for his efforts in making the collaboration a reality: “I thank Dr Enikuomehin for being proactive with the development of a world-class website. He is not only gifted in ICT, but he also has a passion for it; and he keeps improving himself, which makes it a plus for us. We will give him and his team all the needed support to make sure they deliver in this partnership.”

Dr Enikuomehin, earlier in his presentation, appreciated the two Vice-Chancellors for their commitment to the collaboration. “I thank you for taking time out of your very busy schedules to make this collaboration work. By this, you have demonstrated your trust in us.

I assure you that we have the experience and capacity to train your university (DELSU).”

The MoU was signed in the presence of other members of the LASU Management, officials of the Legal Unit, Vice Chancellor’s Office, DICT, CIPPR and UMC. The Director, DELSU Integrated Data Centre, Prof. Festus Arunaye was also present.

The duration of the collaboration is 12 months and the first instance, renewable by both parties.

Vanguard News Nigeria