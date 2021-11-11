By Olayinka Ajayi

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has issued a Certificate of Return to People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mustapha Olanrewaju Nathaniel as the duly elected candidate of the Councillorship seat for Oriade Ward A, Kirikiri in Oriade Local Council Development Area.

In a statement by LASIEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Tope Ojo explained that the decision followed last week’s judgment of the Appeal Tribunal which affirms the decision of the Lower Tribunal that declared Nathaniel as the rightful winner of the election.

While presenting the Certificate, the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Ayotunde Phillips, represented by one of the Commissioners -Mr. Olusegun Fasu Ayedun appreciates the Candidate and the party for using the instrumentality of the law to reclaim the victory.

He urged him to work relentlessly for the common good of the people so as to justify the confidence reposed on him by the electorates and to also be magnanimous in victory. He stressed that the Commission as a law-abiding Organisation shall continue to stand by the dictate of the law in carrying out its statutory responsibility.

The Certificate of Return earlier issued to Onyeahasi Omolabake of the All Progressive Congress was thereby withdrawn and rendered invalid.

LASIEC conducted statewide elections into the offices of Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen and Councillors into the 57 Local Government/ Local Council Development Areas of the State on 24th July, 2021 which was adjudged free, fair, credible and violent free by Observers.

