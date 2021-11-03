Lagos building collapse: Sanction erring regulatory officials —Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

By Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS

FORMER governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, called for the sanction of officials who failed in their responsibilities to prevent the building collapse, in Ikoyi area of the state.

The 21-storey building, situated along Gerard Road, in Ikoyi, collapsed on Monday afternoon, while many workers were trapped and some feared dead in the collapsed building, which is still under construction.

Already, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has suspended Gbolahan Oki, the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, over the incident.

But in a statement from the media office of the former governor, Tinubu condemned the regulatory failure that led to the incident, while he also commiserated with the families of the victims.

The statement reads: “The collapse of a 21-storey building on Gerald Road in Ikoyi, Lagos, is a sad and painful incident.

“Once more and all too often, we have suffered the loss of lives for no defensible reason. This tragedy should never have occurred.

“I endorse Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s order for an investigation into this tragedy. There are many questions to ask, and all those questions deserve full and public answers.

“We must get to the bottom of this ghastly occurrence. It is obvious and plain to us all that something went terribly wrong.

“If indeed intentional or reckless wrongdoing has been committed, severe and appropriate sanctions should find those who have been found to have shirked their fundamental responsibilities.

“The departed, their grieving families and the people of Lagos deserve no less.

“As much as we are in collective pain and grief, let us use this tragedy to serve as a strong warning and deterrent to end any malpractices and misconduct that might in any way contribute to such an incident.”

