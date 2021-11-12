For the first time in 60 years, lady golfers will be participating in this year’s First Bank Lagos Golf Open scheduled to tee-off from November 18 to 21 at Ikoyi Club 1938.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos, First Bank’s Managing Director, Adesola Adeduntan, said no fewer than 400 golf players were expected to participate at the 60th edition of the Amateur Golf Tournament.

Represented by the bank’s Deputy Managing Director, Olugbenga Shobo, Adeduntan reiterated the banks’ commitment towards the development of golf.

“We have come a long way, celebrating 60 years of dedication to the development of amateur golf in the country shows how solid the brand is and we are proud of the tremendous success.

“Some of our past participants have gone pro, which shows progress and we are confident that it will only get better.

“Our tournament is now an international golfing event, and players will get points and by so doing, they build their profile in the world ranking,” Adeduntan said.

The First Bank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championships is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event.

Folake Mumuney, First Bank Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, said that proceeds from the tournament would be donated to some selected orphanage.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility we will work with School of the Blind and the Down Syndrome Association.

“We will also have a coaching clinic where we can train, educate youngsters about the basic rudiments of the game,” she said.

NAN reports that Ikoyi Club based category-1 amateur golfer, Ajayi Tajudeen, emerged winner of the 59th edition in 2020.

Ademola Mumuney, Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938, applauded First Bank for its commitment and partnership with the club towards the development of golf.

“This partnership is a goal, and we are indeed proud to be associated with this phenomenon brand.

“I want to thank you for listening to us when we approached the bank for an ambulance, it shows that this great brand is committed to succeeding,” he said.

Anthony Oboh, Ikoyi Club 1938 Captain of Golf Section, also applauded the bank for its consistency in sponsoring the tournament over the years.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria