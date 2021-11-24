.

…proffers solution

By Adesina Wahab

The Chief Executive Officer of PressPayNg, an EdTech firm, Mr Abiola Metilelu, has said about 18% of students in Nigerian tertiary institutions drop out of school for financial reasons, thereby truncating their dreams of acquiring higher education.

He, therefore, said in order to stem the tide of increasing dropout of students from tertiary institutions in Nigeria, the country must think of creative ways of funding education and making it accessible to Nigerian youths.

This is necessary as the country is already contending with about 13.5 million children that are out of school at primary and secondary school levels.

He spoke at the formal unveiling of the firm in Lagos on Wednesday.

“Human capital development needs quality education to unlock the potentials of a country. Today’s world is knowledge-based and we need creative efforts and thinking to fund education. National ambitions cannot be realised without solid, quality education.

“Tertiary education should be accessible, qualitative and we must stem the tide of the backsliding in tertiary education. Students are dropping out for lack of funds and finance. We are championing technological convergence at funding tertiary education.

“We cannot rely only on inadequate funding from government. We need more donations and philanthropic gestures. We must build a Nigeria where education is affordable and where dreams are realised,” he said.

Metilelu listed some of the services provided by the company to include savings, loans, scholarships, health insurance, holiday job among others.

The Chief Launcher, Mr Fashola Shamsudeen, said there had been a number of people and organisations who wanted to help indigent students but could not find credible platforms to do so

He added that PressPayNg had come to fill the gap.

The National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Comrade Sunday Ashefon, said the association was ready to partner with the organisation as it was convinced of its genuine intentions.

“The national leadership of NANS met with the management of the firm following their letter to us of what they are into. We went through their proposal and we are sure they would help Nigerian students in a lot of ways,” he said.