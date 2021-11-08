By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Governor of Kwara State, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has expressed the readiness of the state government to provide scholarships to outstanding fellows that would emerge from the second edition of the Countryside Emerging Leaders Fellowship (CELF) holding in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.



The convener of the Fellowship Programme, Mallam Lawal Olalekan Olohungbebe who announced this at a press briefing in Ilorin on Monday said the government has committed to providing scholarships to all outstanding participants from across the 16 local government areas of the State.



He recalled that during the last year edition, the state government purchased Android phones for all the Thirty two participants,males and females drawn from the sixteen local governments.



Olohungbebe, who spoke on behalf of Haashim Initiative for Community Advancement (HICA) and Hannis Institute for Development Studies (HIDS), the corporate organisers of the Fellowship, said the objective of CELF was to stimulate and inspire creativity and critical thinking among the young participants.



He said,”Its not about politics, our goal is to mentor them to become leaders an productive wherever they found themselves in the society”.



He added that CELF has focused on the rural areas to source for participants who have finished their secondary school education, awaiting admissions into tertiary institutions because there are minimal opportunities at the rural areas while opportunities at the urban areas are in abundant.



Speaking further, the convener said the media briefing was called to formally kickstart the second edition of the programme tagged CELF 2.O with the theme: ‘ Nurturing potentials and delivering growth. ‘



Olohungbebe disclosed that CELF as an educational intervention is aimed at building capacity of young people particularly in rural areas to drive development in their various communities.



According to him, “Considering the very limited opportunities available in rural communities, the quality of the education young people receive in rural areas, the level of exposure and the remote possibility of furthering their education after secondary school, CELF is conceived to breach the wide gaps for young people living in those communities.

“We believe that with the right guidance and support, they can take charge of their lives right where they are and use CELF trainings to turn around the fortunes of their families and communities.”



The convener added that the CELF 2.O has a new approach and focus as applicants would now be required to submit a letter of intent alongside other application documents, while the focus of the Fellowship itself would be to deliver trainings on entrepreneurship, mentorship, personal and community development.



Olohungbebe, who acknowledged donations and support made by individuals, corporate bodies, civil societies, community based organisations and others partners, said that the impact of the maiden edition of CELF has endeared the fellowship to a greater number of partners who have now come on board to offer their absolute support for the second edition.



He commended the Kwara State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq for his donations to the participants last year and for his greater commitment towards the success of this year’s edition.