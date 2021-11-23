By Bose Adelaja

The Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC has said the governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is not borrowing for frivolous reasons, but is only borrowing money to develop the state.

APC New Media Team in a release signed by Usman Yunusa in response to the Kwara State PDP’s condemnation of the Kwara State Government recent borrowing said the funds were legitimately secured by the Kwara State Government with the approval of the Kwara State House of Assembly and will be used to develop critical infrastructure that will in turn stimulate socio-economic growth, generate jobs, reduce poverty and improve the general well-being of Kwarans.

The party said that unlike the PDP that when it was running the state, money was being borrowed and looted, ” these particular funds approved by Kwara State Assembly are designed to finance some critical infrastructural development across the three senatorial Districts of the state to enable the realisation of the State Economic Sustainability Plan that touches key sectors such as infrastructure development, education, strengthening healthcare services, boosting agriculture to enhance food security.

” For posterity, it is important to remind Kwarans that it was in PDP’s era that MSME fund, UBEC funds, several loans, bailout and Paris club funds were misappropriated and diverted to fund PDP activities, and the borrowed money ultimately found its way to the pockets of cronies, friends and family members of administration officials. The funds without any impact on the state is currently being deducted in the State’s monthly allocation. .

” Kwarans should also reflect and recall that the PDP had, in its 16 years of misrule, pushed the State into a dark ditch of insolvency, and a period in which all the local governments could not pay workers’ salaries, not even the minimum wage, or settle contractors’ bills and cater for the welfare of civil servants and students alike.

” If the PDP has any iota of shame at all, commending Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led administration through its prudence and economic management skills to pay salary backlogs and embark on large-scale infrastructural development projects that has stimulated the economy and exited the era of insolvency and rigidity caused by the ineptitude of the PDP administration should be the right thing to do for them”.

Kwara APC said ” it is on record that the Kwara state government has continued to make a difference in all sectors in the state despite the global economy challenges necessitated by the COVID19 pandemic without accessing any loan within its first two years in office.

” To set the record straight, the 35billion naira bond which has a tenor of eight years is tied to an irrevocable standing payment order (ISPO) on federal allocation. The State bond sums would go into funding 37 (ongoing and new) roads of varying sizes across the three senatorial districts some of which includes the ongoing 33km Ilesha Baruba road (Kwara North), theIwo-Sabaja-Owa-Onire-Owu road inward the marvelous Owu water Fall (Kwara South) and a flyover to decongest the uncontrollable traffic along the Tanke axis in Ilorin (Kwara Central)

” The bond will also part-fund Job-creating projects like garment factory, Gbugbu International market, film factory, and agro-processing facilities spread across the state, will also be funded.

“There is no doubt that the bond will spread across the state to the best advantage of the people, against the old norms of the usual suspects who had left Kwara in ruins and amassed debts, including unpaid salaries and abandoned projects, including those for which a N17bn bond was secured in 2009 and many others.

“Until now, the General Hospital, Ilorin had no functional intensive care unit (ICU) facility not to talk of other state owned hospital. Today, the AbdulRazaq administration has delivered a 12-bed ICU that is not just the largest in central Nigeria but is equipped with modern equipment. Another world class cancer centre facilitated by Governor Abdulrahman through AbdulSamad Rabiu of BUA Company is also being constructed, this facility, when completed will be one of the biggest in west Africa and also be a major medical hub for North Central States and some parts of South West”.