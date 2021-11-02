By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state independent electoral commission kebbi state, Monday slated February 2022 for local governments elections in Kebbi.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi during the first joint meeting with potential participating political parties honourable Saidu Dan kolo who is head of media KSIEC said that, political parties who attended the meeting unanimously agreed that, elections should hold 90 days after the dissolution of local governments council which fell on Sunday so both stakeholders agreed on a shift to February the 5th 2022.

He further said that, political parties willing to participate in the forth coming elections are permitted to begin campaigns from December the 5th to 4th which is the eve of the polls.

He stated that, the state electoral umpire is ready for the polls and will ensure free, fair and credible election, he enjoyed members of the public to troop out en masse during the polls as justice will be done to all political parties who will partake in the polls without fear on favour.

Sitting local council chairmen in the state are expected to vacate their offices in November 2021 to pave way for yet another local governments councils in Kebbi state.

Vanguard News Nigeria