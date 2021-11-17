By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The kebbi state Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Monday joined the world to mark world accident victims day in Kebbi state .

Speaking to journalists in his command in Birnin Kebbi, the sector commander Yusuf Aliyu Haruna Kiru said that, every 3rd Week of November the world marks the day to commemorate with accidents victims both dead and injured ones along side a week long events “today as part of the event we hold media briefing being Tuesday, on Wednesday we will embark on roads shows with our special marshals to distribute pamphlets to roads users both on high ways and on the streets.

While on Friday prayers for the victims will hold and imams will include in their sermons to their followers the need to avoid speed as its the root cause of Crashes and deaths.

The state roads safety chief added that, on Saturday roads safety wives association ROSOWA,) Special Marshall and NYSC Road Safety Club members will visit hospital to symphatise with the injured roads Crashed victims receiving treatment with donation of some items, while Sunday churches will pray for the roads Crashed victims and educate the General public on the dangers of high speed on both high ways and on the streets.

According to him the theme of this year’s is acts for low speed/low speed for Streets with a slogan remember support act” .

While feilding questions from journalists shortly after the press conference, Kiru said already the corps has taken steps to limit speed by enforcing the installation of speed limiting device on commercial vehicles, he said it cannot be manipulated by the drivers since it is computerized. He said it reduced roads crash caused by high speed.

On advocacy, the sector commander stated that all the four royal fathers in Kebbi are involved by them in a form of collaboration in order to assist the corps to pass the message of safety to their subjects.