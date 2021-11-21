By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and Director General, Voice of Nigeria VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu has urged the Indigenous People of Biafran IPoB to sheathe its sword and work with other Igbo leaders of thought to actualize the dream of having a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Addressing journalists Sunday in Abuja, Mr Okechukwu also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to honour elder statesman Chief Mbazulike Amechi with the release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“I join Ohaneze Ndigbo, eminent constitutional lawyer and Chairman, Igbo Leaders of Thought, Prof Ben Nwabueze, and people of goodwill nationwide in commending President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting to consider the release of held leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, Nnamdi Kanu.

“I also appeal to IPoB to support Nigerian President of Igbo extraction 2023 project. Methinks IPOB support will kill two birds with one stone.” Okechukwu submitted.

It would be recalled that Igbo leaders led by the First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazuluike Amechi, had visited President Buhari in Aso Rock at the weekend, where they requested the president to release the IPOB leader, who was intercepted in Kenya in June this year.

Kanu had fled Nigeria in 2017, jumping bail after his Afaraukwu home in Abia State was invaded by soldiers. He is being tried of treason.

Asked if IPoB support for the Igbo 2023 project is a precondition for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Mr Okechukwu answered in the negative.

“Capital No! It is not a precondition. All I am saying is that Mr President and a host of other Nigerians are silently in support of Nigerian president of Igbo extraction 2023 project but are weary and reticent of IPoB’s stance. Therefore, in my little opinion, IPoB support of our project will kill two birds with one stone.” Okechukwu explained.

According to him, “one stone is the release of Mazi Kanu while the other is the return of economic activities to the geopolitical zone and thirdly IPOB support will no doubt rekindle wider support of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project.

“My understanding of IPoB agitation is to end Igbo marginalization. If that is the case, then our 2023 Nigerian President of Igbo extraction will be the end of the civil war. Nigerians are waiting for IPoB to change gear”, he added.

President Buhari had during the visit of some Igbo leaders last week said even though he would not interfere with the operations of the Judiciary, he would nonetheless consider their plea for the release of Mr Kanu.

“You have made an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious. In the last six years since I became president, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the Judiciary.

“I said that the best thing was to subject him to the system. Let him make his case in court, instead of giving very negative impressions of the country from the outside. I feel it is even a favour to give him that opportunity”, Buhari had said.

Vanguard News Nigeria