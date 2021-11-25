Kano State Government says it has approved the promotion of 175 workers in the mainstream civil service in the month of Nov. 2021.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Isma’il Gwammaja, Director Enlightenment, Kano State Civil Service Commission on Thursday in Kano.

The statement quoted Mr Bello Muhammad, Chairman of the Commission, as announcing the promotion during its senior staff routine meeting.

Muhammad also ordered that personnel seeking for transfer of service to other MDAs in the state should be invited by the commission for further explanation.

He commended the present administration in the state for its keen interest in motivating workers.

The Chairman charged the promoted workers to reciprocate the gesture and dedicate themselves to duty for sustainable development in the state.

The statement further quoted, Mr Sani Kofarmata, Permanent Secretary of the Commission, as urging directors in the Commission to adhere to their responsibilities. (NAN)