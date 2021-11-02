…as AGF exonorates self, says I am ready for probe

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, BoSAN, on Tuesday, stormed the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, to register their displeasure over last Friday’s invasion of the home of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court by yet to be identified, security agents.

The SANs, while briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting they held with Malami at the Federal Ministry of Justice Headquarters in Abuja, demanded a thorough investigation of the matter with a view to bringing those that masterminded the botched operation which they described as a national disgrace, to book.

Leader of the learned silks, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, who spoke on behalf of the body, said:

“We have come to see the Attorney-General of the Federation concerning the unfortunate and ugly invasion of the resident of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court last Friday by yet to be identified security operatives.

“When judges’ lives, careers, security and safety; when their independence is threatened, then democracy is also threatened.

“The AGF has said he did not have knowledge of the incident and he had written a letter of complaint to the Inspector General of Police for a thorough investigation as demonstration of his sincerity.

“He said he is open to be investigated if there is any information that connects him to the incident.

“We are going to meet with the Chief Justice of Nigeria and to let him know that the Body of SANs is very concerned about the lives, security and safety of our judicial officers anywhere and everywhere.

“This incident appears to be in isolation, but we cannot let it be swept under the carpet. The incident must be investigated and investigated thoroughly.

“Nigerians are interested in this matter. It should not be politicized; it’s a matter of grave, political and constitutional importance.

“There are three arms of Government; the Executive, the Legislature and Judiciary. One is not supposed to be in ambush or overriding the other or threaten the other’s existence, otherwise, democracy is at risk”, Awomolo added.

On his part, Malami, through his media aide, Mr. Umar Gwandu, exonerated himself from the operation.

“The AGF met with the SANs and explained that he was not involved in that matter and because of that he has taken steps to ensure that proper, wider, and thorough investigation is carried out in order to bring to book the criminals involved in this incident.

“You can see the tension generated by this. The government is working tirelessly to ensure synergy and working relationships between all the tiers of government and levels of government.

“So, the AGF interacted with them (SANs) and told them that he had no hand in that. He tendered to them, letters he wrote to officers and relevant institutions concerned, for the investigation, and they promised to go forward”, Malami’s aide added.

Vanguard News Nigeria