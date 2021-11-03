UniAbuja gate

By Joseph Erunke

The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has said so far, it has no credible information that any of its staff abducted on Tuesday by bandits had been rescued.

The university’s position came against the backdrop of social media report that the victims including two professors, a deputy registrar and three children, had been rescued by security agencies.

Speaking with Vanguard on the telephone, the university Public Relations Officer, Dr Habib Yakoob, said the university was not aware of the rescue of the victims yet.

He said: “So far, there is no credible information that anybody has been released.”

Reports had claimed that the kidnap victims were rescued successfully on Tuesday evening, saying they were found at Abaji, along Abuja-Lokoja expressway, through the help of the police and local vigilantes.

The victims of the bandits’ abduction included a nine-year-old son of Prof. Bassey Ubong and his housemaid, one deputy registrar identified as Malam Mohammed Sambo, one Prof. Sumaila Obansa Joseph with his son and one Dr Tobins Ferguson Hamilton.

They were taken away when the gunmen reportedly invaded the institution’s staff quarters, located at Giri, in Gwagwalada, about 30 kilometres away from the nation’s federal capital city.

