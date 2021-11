By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Barely three weeks after the popular Kubwa ultra modern market was gutted by fire, killing at least 10 persons, the Nyanya market in the Federal Capital Territory FCT minister also went up in flames on Tuesday night.

While the source of the fire which statt d around 8pm was not immediately known, there were however no casualties as of the time of filing this report.

Personnel of the FCT Fire Service were however mobilized to bring the inferno under control.