By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

The Police Force headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday, claimed that the “security agents” that raided the Abuja residence of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, were from different professional backgrounds, including journalism, banking and law.

About 14 suspects were paraded at the headquarters, with the Police describing them as impostors, who were unknown to any of the nation’s security forces.

Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, who paraded the suspects at Force Criminal Investigations Department, said one of them, Lawrence Ajojo, is a fake Chief Superintendent of Police.

The “security agents” raided Justice Odili’s residence following information that the Supreme Court Justice was keeping a large sum of money in foreign currencies.

Mba said the suspects involved in the criminal acts came from different professional backgrounds “such as journalism, banking, law enforcement and law.”

He said the criminals/syndicates are loose cannons and document forgers who were on their own and not hired by any personnel of the ministry of justice.

Mba said the Police High Command commended the resistance put up by the security personnel attached to Odili’s residence for not allowing the suspects access to the building on the day of the incident.

He added that it could have been the greatest embarrassment to the nation before the international community if the operation had succeeded.

