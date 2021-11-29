Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS said one of the invading gunmen trapped within the Jos Medium Security Custodial Centre has been killed in the gun duel that ensued following the attack.

Spokesman of the Service, CC Francis Enobore in a statement issued Monday in Abuja added that one of the NCoS Armed Squad personnel paid the supreme price in the encounter while nine inmates also lost their lives.

“Another staff of the Service was shot in the hand and six inmates were also injured in the attack”, said Mr Enobore.

The attackers who stormed the Custodial Center at about 5:20pm on Sunday had engaged the armed squad of the NCoS in a fierce gun battle before breaking into the yard.

Enobore added that some of the attackers and a total of 262 inmates escaped in the melee before reinforcement could come from sister services.

“However, 10 have so far been recaptured leaving 252 at large.

“The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa condoled with the family and friends of the gallant officer who paid the ultimate price in the encounter promising that the death will not be in vain as all the perpetrators will be hunted and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“He thanked the officers and men of other security agencies for the assistance in bringing the situation under control and assured members of the public that the safety of inmates including their care and support, will continue to be a top priority in his administration.

“He called for collaboration from patriotic individuals to apprehend the fleeing inmates as well as volunteering credible intelligence that could nip such ugly incidents in the bud”, he stated.

The Jos Medium Security Custodial Centre as of the time of the attack had 1,060 inmates comprising 560 pre-trial detainees and 500 convicts.

Vanguard News Nigeria