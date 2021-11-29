In the wake of the attack by gunmen on the Correctional Facility in Jos, the Plateau State capital, six bodies have been recovered by officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS.

While it not clear if the bodies are those of the gunmen, inmates or officials, the state Command of NCoS has begun conducting a headcount.

This is to ascertain the number of inmates that escaped from the Jos Correctional Centre, following the attack on Sunday.

ASC Geofrey Longdiem, the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the command, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Jos.

The gunmen invaded the prison yard on Sunday evening, but were resisted by the armed personnel of combined security agencies in the state.

Some of the inmates have, however, escaped from the facility during the attack.

The Police Command in the state has arrested eight of the escaped inmates and promised to arrest all others whom are still at large.

Longdiem said that the headcount would enable the NCoS to have an accurate number of inmates that had escaped from the facility.

“We are currently doing a headcount of the inmates. This exercise will enable us know how many inmates have escaped,” he said.

